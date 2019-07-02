California lawmaker proposes ban on 'deep fake' videos

FILE - This May 4, 2017 file photo shows Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, at the Capitol, in Sacramento, Calif. Berman on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, proposed banning so-called "deep fake" videos designed to manipulate someone's words or actions in the lead up to elections. It's a response to fears of dirty campaigning during the upcoming presidential race, but also a proposal that raises concerns about censorship and the First Amendment. less FILE - This May 4, 2017 file photo shows Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, at the Capitol, in Sacramento, Calif. Berman on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, proposed banning so-called "deep fake" videos designed to ... more Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close California lawmaker proposes ban on 'deep fake' videos 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California lawmaker is proposing to restrict the sharing of manipulated videos depicting politicians amid mounting concerns that increasingly convincing "deep fakes" could give rise to misinformation in the approaching 2020 election.

A state Senate committee has backed a bill by Democratic Assemblyman Marc Berman of Palo Alto that would prohibit the distribution of such videos in the 60 days before an election. They could still be used if distributors include a disclaimer.

But as policymakers grapple with an emerging technology, proposals to regulate videos have spurred debate about free speech and the government's role in regulating political discourse.

Some experts say proposals to ban "deep fakes" altogether would face serious constitutional challenges.

___

The legislation is Assembly Bill 730.