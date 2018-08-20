California justices uphold employee background check law

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Supreme Court has upheld a state law that requires employers to obtain workers' permission before hiring a company to check their backgrounds.

The court in a unanimous ruling on Monday rejected an argument that the law was unconstitutionally confusing because it overlapped with another law that doesn't require employee consent.

The justices said employers could follow both laws.

The ruling came in the case of a bus driver who filed a lawsuit alleging her employer, First Student, Inc., did not obtain her written consent for a background check as required.

An email to an attorney for First Student and a call to the company were not immediately returned.