California heat, poor planning led to August power outages

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Energy regulators on Wednesday blamed blackouts last summer that affected hundreds of thousands of Californians on poor planning, electrical market problems and an extreme heat wave that blanketed the West.
The 131-page report covered events of Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 when the state's power grid ordered utilities to cut electricity to customers on a rotating basis for around an hour at a time. More than 800,000 homes and businesses were affected over the two days. It was the first such order since 2001.