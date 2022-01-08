California governor asks for $2.7 billion to battle pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With new coronavirus cases surging across the state, California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration on Saturday proposed spending another $2.7 billion to expand testing and boost hospital staffing, while calling for a new law to give workers more paid time off if they get sick.
California had more than 10,100 people hospitalized with the coronavirus on Friday, or about half of of the peak reached during last winter's surge. Demand for coronavirus testing has soared along with the state's case rates, making it difficult for many to get tested in many parts of the state.