California crew clearing homeless camp kills sleeping woman

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — California police say a homeless woman sleeping in a cardboard box was struck and killed by heavy machinery operated by a road crew clearing a homeless camp.

The Modesto Bee reported Wednesday that 33-year-old Shannon Marie Bigley was killed Aug. 1 in a grassy field alongside Highway 99 where a homeless camp has been built. Modesto police say the incident occurred while a California Department of Transportation crew was attempting to clear the encampment about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of San Francisco.

State officials four months ago rejected a union grievance filed by Caltrans workers who object to clearing homeless encampments. The union argued unsuccessfully that workers lack safety equipment and training for the cleanups.

Caltrans declined comment other than to express sympathy for the victim's family.