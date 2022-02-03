California court says developers exempt from local rules

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Developers who include affordable housing in their projects are exempt from many local limits on height, zoning and density, a California appeals court ruled in a decision that, if upheld, could have immense impact as the most populous state struggles with a housing crisis.
California's 1979 Density Bonus Law requires local governments to grant permits and waive conflicting development standards for builders who commit to provide certain levels of low-income housing for their projects, the Fourth District Court of Appeal ruled.