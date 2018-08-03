California county votes to sue over mobile needle exchange

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California county says it will sue the state over its decision to allow a mobile needle exchange program aimed at curbing disease among drug users.

Orange County board chairman Andrew Do says supervisors voted unanimously Friday to sue to try to block the program.

The move comes after California's Department of Public Health authorized a mobile unit to offer a needle exchange in four county locations starting Monday.

Do says the program is a public health risk and needles have been found strewn throughout a homeless encampment and the public library.

The Orange County Needle Exchange Program used to operate in Santa Ana but was shut down earlier this year. A message was left for the program seeking comment.