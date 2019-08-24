California city to pay $260,000 to woman hit by police truck

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — The Santa Rosa City Council has agreed to pay a settlement to a California woman hit by a police truck.

The Press Democrat reported Friday that 29-year-old Laure Friedell filed a lawsuit in March 2018 after her right foot and left leg were run over the year before by 37-year-old police detective Michael Spediacci III while he was driving into a gas station parking spot.

The Santa Rosa City Council says it agreed last month to settle by paying Friedell $260,000 in exchange for her dropping her suit.

Authorities say Friedell was left with serious and potentially permanent leg injuries that have prevented her from working since the collision.

Officials say Spediacci was not driving negligently, and disciplinary action was not specified.

