California city to pay $1.5M in police struggle death

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California city will pay $1.5 million to a man armed with a knife who died after being stunned with a Taser and subdued by police responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The claim filed against the city of Pasadena alleged officers used violent physical force on Reginald Thomas, who died in 2016 following a struggle with police outside his apartment.

City News Service reports Sunday that police and the city, in approving the settlement, said they do not admit liability or fault. Officials said police were trying to protect Thomas' wife and four small children.

Police said Thomas didn't comply with orders, a Taser was used to disarm him and a fight ensued.