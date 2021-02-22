California OKs $600 stimulus payments for 5.7 million people ADAM BEAM, Associated Press Feb. 22, 2021 Updated: Feb. 22, 2021 8:05 p.m.
Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, center, and other Assembly members use their smart phones to take a picture as the votes are recorded approving a measure to provide eviction protections for renters at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. On Monday, Feb. 22, the California Legislature approved $600 payments for about 5.7 million people.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Monday cleared the way for 5.7 million people to get at least $600 in one-time payments, part of a state-sized coronavirus relief package aimed at helping lower-income people weather what they hope is the last legs of the pandemic.
The state Legislature passed the bill by a wide margin on Monday, moving faster than their counterparts in Congress who are also considering another round of stimulus checks for the nation.