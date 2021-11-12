California, Colorado and NM expand virus booster access DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Nov. 12, 2021 Updated: Nov. 12, 2021 7:32 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is among three U.S. states now allowing coronavirus booster shots for all adults even though federal health officials recommend limiting doses to those considered most at risk.
The nation's most populous state, along with Colorado and New Mexico, instituted their policies to try to head off a feared surge around the end-of-year holidays when more people are gathering inside.