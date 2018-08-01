California Assembly finds misconduct by former top staffer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Assembly has substantiated another sexual misconduct complaint against a former high-level staff member.

Documents released Wednesday say Pedro Reyes likely forcibly kissed a female employee, put his hand up the back of her shirt and made flirtatious comments.

The Assembly released details about a prior complaint against Reyes in February. He was the former chief consultant of the powerful appropriations committee but retired in December, about a month after documents show the Assembly human resources director spoke to him about the complaints.

A letter says Reyes was apologetic and "recently ceased hugging coworkers." The letter does not mention formal discipline.

Reyes could not immediately be reached for comment.

The California Legislature has agreed to release information about substantiated sexual misconduct complaints against members or top staffers.