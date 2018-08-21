California Assembly advances bill to replace bail system

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Assembly has narrowly passed a bill to make California the first state to completely eliminate bail for suspects awaiting trial and replace it with a risk-assessment system.

The bill passed Monday with no votes to spare and over concerns from groups on both sides of the political aisle. It now moves to the state Senate.

Supporters of the bill argue the current system discriminates against low-income people. They say the bill will result in fewer people languishing in jail before trial. Opponents argue it will do the opposite.

The proposal would give courts wide latitude to decide whether to release many suspects before trial based on their likeliness to return to court and the danger they pose to public safety.