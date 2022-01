Hundreds of cultural, arts and humanities organizations will be able to accomplish various goals or projects as part of the recent round of grants from Connecticut Humanities.

The money, totaling $16 million, was awarded to 624 nonprofit museums and organizations, with grants ranging from $5,000 to $500,000. Fairfield Country groups and places received about $4.5 million combined.

The Connecticut Cultural Fund Operating Support Grants are part of $30 million allocated over the next two years by the General Assembly and approved by Gov. Ned Lamont.

About a dozen of those receiving groups are in Westport and Weston alone.

“Our local arts and educational organizations play vital roles in expanding the worlds and minds of so many,” said state Sen. Will Haskell, D-Westport. “I'm incredibly encouraged to see these important groups receive key funding that will ensure they continue benefiting our communities for years to come.”

Connecticut Humanities partnered with the Connecticut Office of the Arts to prioritize the equitable distribution of this funding to organizations statewide so that all residents can access rich cultural experience, according to a news release.

Westport Country Playhouse was among the recipients, getting $80,900.

“We are beyond grateful to CT Humanities for this grant, which will enable us to deepen the Playhouse's accountability around diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice through the hiring of a Director of EDI,” said Michael Barker, Westport Country Playhouse’s managing director. “This award from CT Humanities recognizes that the work to create inclusive spaces for audiences and artists is one of the most important projects of the 21st century.”

The Weston Historical Society received $10,200, which will be used to hire a re-branding and design consultant to help the society create an implementation plan and a marketing plan as it looks to expand its reach beyond Weston.

“Currently, we pull the majority of our visitors from Weston and the immediate surrounding towns,” said Samantha Kulish-Fargione, executive director. “With the proper marketing and re-branding assistance, we hope to draw people from all over Connecticut as well as New York. An increase in audience and awareness would help the Weston Historical Society financially sustain, as well as grow exhibits and programming.”

Here’s what was presented to other groups in the Bridgeport and Norwalk areas:

Ansonia

Derby Historical Society - $9,900

Valley Arts Council - $5,600

Bridgeport

Barnum Museum - $17,200

Bridgeport Arts and Cultural Council - $14,200

Bridgeport Downtown Special Services District - $22,300

City Lights and Company - $15,400

Beardsley Zoo - $37,600

Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County/URSA Gallery - $6,500

Discovery Museum and Planetarium - $5,000

Downtown Cabaret Theatre Company of Bridgeport - $97,500

Greater Bridgeport Symphony - $30,200

Housatonic Museum of Art - $5,000

Kids Empowered By Your Support - $43,500

Klein Memorial Auditorium Foundation - $59,000

Neighborhood Studios of Fairfield County - $47,100

The Mary and Eliza Freeman Center for History and Community - $11,900

WPKN - $24,700

Darien

Darien Arts Center - $43,500

Darien Historical Society - $16,400

The Mather Homestead - $16,100

Easton

Easton Arts Council - $5,300

Fairfield

Connecticut Dance School - $21,000

Fairfield Center Stage - $14,800

Fairfield County Children’s Choir - $21,100

Fairfield Museum and History Center - $79,300

Fairfield Theatre Company Inc - $161,700

Fairfield University Art Museum - $5,000

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras - $27,700

Pequot Library - $79,500

Milford

The Milford Historical Society - $8,000

Monroe

Monroe Historical Society - $6,600

New Canaan

Carriage Barn Arts Center - $15,600

National Trust for Historic Preservation/The Glass House - $5,000

New Canaan Museum & Historical Society - $36,700

New England Dance Theater - $10,800

Shakespeare on the Sound - $24,000

Silvermine Arts Center - $116,500

Summer Theatre of New Canaan - $38,800

Town Players of New Canaan - $8,700

Norwalk

American Chamber Orchestra - $6,300

Center for Contemporary Printmaking - $31,200

Creative Connections - $28,500

Crystal Theatre - $18,100

Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County/The Norwalk Art Space - $10,800

East Coast Contemporary Ballet Company - $7,700

Historic Rowayton - $8,900

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum - $33,600

Music Theatre of CT - $42,100

Norwalk Historical Society - $12,100

Norwalk International Cultural Exchange - $8,500

Norwalk Preservation Trust - $5,600

Norwalk Seaport Association - $55,300

Norwalk Symphony Orchestra - $24,500

Rowayton Arts Center - $20,200

Southern Connecticut Camerata - $5,700

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk - $355,200

The Norwalk Youth Symphony - $21,200

Thomas/Ortiz Dance - $6,000

Wall Street Theater - $39,900

Stepping Stones Museum for Children - $5,000

Seymour

Arts Council of Greater New Haven / Celebrate Shelton - $7,100

Connecticut Hurricanes Drum and Bugle Corps - $12,100

Seymour Historical Society - $6,600

Shelton

cARTie - $5,900

Center Stage Theatre - $30,900

Shelton History Center - $9,700

Valley Shakespeare Festival - $8,400

Trumbull

Connecticut Chamber Choir - $6,100

Trumbull Historical Society - $6,100

Weston

Weston Historical Society - $10,200

Westport

Artists Collective of Westport - $5,600

Beechwood Arts & Innovation - $8,800

Earthplace the Nature Discovery Center - $168,700

Friends of Westport Public Art Collections - $5,900

Levitt Pavilion - $38,500

MoCA Westport - $65,600

Play With Your Food - $13,000

Remarkable Theater Remarkable Drive-In - $12,500

Westport Community Theatre - $7,700

Westport Country Playhouse - $80,900

Westport Historical Society - $26,900

Westport School of Music - $21,800