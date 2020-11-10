6 of 6 precincts - 100 percent

x-Roland Lemar, Dem (i) 7,419 - 76 percent

Eric Mastroianni, GOP 2,285 - 24 percent

District 97

7 of 7 precincts - 100 percent

x-Alphonse Paolillo, Dem (i) 6,042 - 76 percent

Erin Reilly, GOP 1,900 - 24 percent

District 99

7 of 7 precincts - 100 percent

x-Joe Zullo, GOP (i) 6,688 - 59 percent

Dave Yaccarino, Dem 4,692 - 41 percent

District 100

7 of 7 precincts - 100 percent

x-Quentin Phipps, Dem (i) 7,431 - 65 percent

Anthony Gennaro, GOP 3,945 - 35 percent

District 101

4 of 4 precincts - 100 percent

x-John-Michael Parker, Dem 8,241 - 54 percent

Noreen Kokoruda, GOP (i) 7,102 - 46 percent

District 102

5 of 5 precincts - 100 percent

x-Robin Comey, Dem (i) 7,815 - 58 percent

Marc Riccio, GOP 5,773 - 42 percent

District 103

5 of 5 precincts - 100 percent

Liz Linehan, Dem (i) 6,355 - 50 percent

Pam Salamone, GOP 6,235 - 50 percent

District 104

8 of 8 precincts - 100 percent

x-Kara Rochelle, Dem (i) 5,675 - 59 percent

Myra Rivers, GOP 4,004 - 41 percent

District 105

5 of 5 precincts - 100 percent

x-Nicole Klarides-Ditria, GOP (i) 8,997 - 67 percent

Christopher Bowen, Dem 4,405 - 33 percent

District 106

2 of 2 precincts - 100 percent

Mitch Bolinsky, GOP (i) 7,332 - 51 percent

Rebekah Harriman-Stites, Dem 6,951 - 49 percent

District 107

5 of 5 precincts - 100 percent

x-Stephen Harding, GOP (i) 8,734 - 58 percent

Kerri Colombo, Dem 6,345 - 42 percent

District 108

5 of 5 precincts - 100 percent

x-Patrick Callahan, GOP 7,002 - 55 percent

Danette Onofrio, Dem 5,768 - 45 percent

District 109

2 of 2 precincts - 100 percent

x-David Arconti, Dem (i) 5,467 - 62 percent

Michael Henry, GOP 3,417 - 38 percent

District 110

2 of 2 precincts - 100 percent

x-Bob Godfrey, Dem (i) 4,207 - 69 percent

Erin Domenech, GOP 1,913 - 31 percent

District 111

3 of 3 precincts - 100 percent

x-Aimee Berger-Girvalo, Dem 8,044 - 52 percent

Bob Hebert, GOP 7,305 - 48 percent

District 113

2 of 2 precincts - 100 percent

x-Jason Perillo, GOP (i) 8,010 - 64 percent

Elaine Matto, Dem 4,483 - 36 percent

District 114

4 of 4 precincts - 100 percent

Mary Welander, Dem 7,364 - 53 percent

Dan DeBarba, GOP 6,588 - 47 percent

District 117

6 of 6 precincts - 100 percent

x-Charles Ferraro, GOP (i) 7,353 - 54 percent

Tony Sutton, Dem 6,287 - 46 percent

District 118

5 of 5 precincts - 100 percent

x-Frank Smith, Dem 7,200 - 55 percent

Erik Smith, GOP 5,876 - 45 percent

District 119

4 of 4 precincts - 100 percent

Kathy Kennedy, GOP (i) 7,260 - 51 percent

Bryan Anderson, Dem 7,107 - 49 percent

District 120

5 of 5 precincts - 100 percent

x-Philip Young, Dem (i) 6,869 - 52 percent

Jim Feehan, GOP 6,418 - 48 percent

District 121

3 of 3 precincts - 100 percent

x-Joseph Gresko, Dem (i) 7,303 - 69 percent

Edward Scinto, GOP 3,235 - 31 percent

District 122

5 of 5 precincts - 100 percent

x-Ben McGorty, GOP (i) 8,673 - 59 percent

Jose Goncalves, Dem 6,000 - 41 percent

District 123

2 of 2 precincts - 100 percent

x-David Rutigliano, GOP (i) 7,709 - 53 percent

Sujata Gadkar-Wilcox, Dem 6,936 - 47 percent

District 124

4 of 4 precincts - 100 percent

x-Andre Baker, Dem (i) 5,337 - 83 percent

Jasmin Sanchez, GOP 961 - 15 percent

Wilfredo Martinez, IP 149 - 2 percent

AP Elections 11-10-2020 12:44