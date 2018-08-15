CT-Dem-StHou-Contested
1 of 4 precincts - 25 percent
Gannon Long 81 - 55 percent
Minnie Gonzalez (i) 67 - 45 percent
0 of 5 precincts - 0 percent
Lawrence Jaggon 0 - 0 percent
Brandon McGee (i) 0 - 0 percent
1 of 3 precincts - 33 percent
Jillian Gilchrest 602 - 56 percent
Andy Fleischmann (i) 478 - 44 percent
3 of 6 precincts - 50 percent
Kerry Wood 905 - 53 percent
Christopher Duff 813 - 47 percent
1 of 6 precincts - 17 percent
Baird Welch-Collins 104 - 36 percent
Patrick Murphy 93 - 32 percent
Nick Gauthier 91 - 32 percent
6 of 6 precincts - 100 percent
Kate Rotella 1,152 - 53 percent
Chris Donahue 1,021 - 47 percent
1 of 4 precincts - 25 percent
Jane Garibay 4 - 50 percent
Kathleen Tracy 4 - 50 percent
2 of 6 precincts - 33 percent
Charlie Stallworth 104 - 55 percent
Shante Hanks 84 - 45 percent
0 of 3 precincts - 0 percent
Travis Simms 0 - 0 percent
Colin Hosten 0 - 0 percent
3 of 4 precincts - 75 percent
David Michel 513 - 68 percent
Terry Adams (i) 236 - 32 percent
