Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Connecticut by town in

the Democratic primary for Governor.

TP PR Lamont Ganim Andover 1 1 218 32 Ansonia 7 7 517 315 Ashford 1 1 344 45 Avon 3 3 1,330 104 Brkhmstd 1 1 179 19 BeaconFals 1 1 247 79 Berlin 5 5 1,107 247 Bethany 1 1 409 61 Bethel 5 5 886 150 Bethlehem 1 1 245 58 Bloomfield 5 5 2,446 545 Bolton 1 1 330 46 Bozrah 1 1 112 32 Branford 7 0 0 0 Bridgeport 24 9 724 800 Bridgewatr 1 1 154 16 Bristol 9 0 0 0 Brookfield 2 2 663 86 Brooklyn 1 1 246 44 Burlington 1 1 490 58 Canaan 1 1 121 10 Canterbury 1 1 209 23 Canton 1 1 787 81 Chaplin 1 1 131 8 Cheshire 7 7 1,612 298 Chester 1 1 375 26 Clinton 1 1 709 128 Colchester 4 4 821 102 Colebrook 1 1 77 13 Columbia 1 1 385 35 Cornwall 1 1 286 21 Coventry 2 2 707 69 Cromwell 1 1 970 165 Danbury 7 7 1,898 363 Darien 6 0 0 0 DeepRiver 1 1 338 42 Derby 3 0 0 0 Durham 3 3 392 58 Eastford 1 1 98 12 EastGranby 1 1 281 31 EastHaddam 1 1 565 72 EastHmptn 1 1 618 116 EastHrtfrd 7 0 0 0 EastHaven 7 7 793 409 EastLyme 3 3 1,100 131 Easton 1 1 394 65 EastWndsr 2 1 212 48 Ellington 2 1 430 58 Enfield 7 0 0 0 Essex 1 1 682 50 Fairfield 10 0 0 0 Farmington 7 0 0 0 Franklin 1 1 83 15 Glastnbry 7 0 0 0 Goshen 2 2 206 27 Granby 2 2 699 72 Greenwich 12 0 0 0 Griswold 2 2 465 75 Groton 8 0 0 0 Guilford 5 0 0 0 Haddam 3 3 572 77 Hamden 9 2 389 99 Hampton 1 1 153 0 Hartford 24 10 2,287 649 Hartland 1 1 96 7 Harwinton 2 2 264 46 Hebron 1 1 524 65 Kent 1 1 353 44 Killingly 5 5 438 120 Killngwrth 1 1 394 41 Lebanon 2 2 340 43 Ledyard 3 3 609 86 Lisbon 2 2 187 42 Litchfield 4 4 586 78 Lyme 1 1 258 16 Madison 2 0 0 0 Manchester 8 8 143 23 Mansfield 4 1 309 17 Marlboro 1 1 399 40 Meriden 13 0 0 0 Middlebury 2 2 311 60 Middlefld 1 1 337 41 Middletown 14 0 0 0 Milford 9 1 239 80 Monroe 4 1 41 1 Montville 6 0 0 0 Morris 1 1 136 18 Naugatuck 9 9 827 413 NewBritain 17 1 94 48 NewCanaan 3 0 0 0 NewFairfld 2 2 430 67 NewHartfrd 2 0 0 0 NewHaven 40 11 3,287 624 Newington 8 0 0 0 NewLondon 3 3 1,102 234 NewMilford 7 0 0 0 Newtown 6 0 0 0 Norfolk 1 1 174 14 NorthBrnfd 2 2 496 123 NorthCanan 1 1 150 23 NorthHaven 5 0 0 0 NorthStntn 1 1 279 37 Norwalk 12 0 0 0 Norwich 5 1 129 29 OldLyme 1 1 575 54 OldSaybrk 2 2 720 85 Orange 3 3 364 82 Oxford 1 1 350 92 Plainfield 4 3 456 128 Plainville 4 4 832 166 Plymouth 2 2 271 63 Pomfret 1 0 0 0 Portland 1 1 555 96 Preston 1 1 195 42 Prospect 2 0 0 0 Putnam 2 2 299 37 Redding 2 2 622 51 Ridgefield 4 1 393 31 RockyHill 3 3 1,407 308 Roxbury 1 1 211 19 Salem 1 1 221 17 Salisbury 1 1 489 46 Scotland 1 1 73 9 Seymour 3 0 0 0 Sharon 1 1 264 21 Shelton 5 0 0 0 Sherman 1 1 197 20 Simsbury 4 4 2,257 177 Somers 1 1 294 36 Southbury 3 0 0 0 Southngtn 11 2 523 88 SouthWndsr 5 1 439 56 Sprague 1 1 143 27 Stafford 3 0 0 0 Stamford 22 12 2,584 624 Sterling 1 1 92 23 Stonington 5 5 1,541 256 Stratford 10 10 1,946 980 Suffield 1 1 537 89 Thomaston 1 1 241 68 Thompson 4 4 335 49 Tolland 3 3 767 84 Torrington 8 1 356 112 Trumbull 5 0 0 0 Union 1 1 48 3 Vernon 4 0 0 0 Voluntown 1 1 121 11 Wallingfrd 9 1 234 60 Warren 1 1 102 8 Washington 1 1 341 21 Waterbury 21 0 0 0 Waterford 4 1 219 64 Watertown 4 3 454 177 Westbrook 2 2 345 47 WestHrtfrd 9 1 969 87 WestHaven 10 0 0 0 Weston 2 2 676 37 Westport 6 6 1,852 111 Wethersfld 6 0 0 0 Willington 1 1 334 37 Wilton 3 0 0 0 Winchester 1 1 312 58 Windham 3 3 984 172 Windsor 7 0 0 0 WindsorLks 2 1 309 58 Wolcott 3 3 376 191 Woodbridge 2 2 842 125 Woodbury 2 2 645 97 Woodstock 1 1 394 53 Totals 701 306 73,530 14,118

