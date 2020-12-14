COVID spike prompts Westport Library to scale back building access

Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media

WESTPORT — With coronavirus cases continuing to rise across the state, the Westport Library has announced it will begin reducing public access to its building.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to limit the number of people in the building at any one time while continuing to provide in-person services for those who prefer them,” Westport Library Executive Director Bill Harmer said in a statement Monday. “Over the past nine months we have maintained a flexible approach to service delivery while always keeping the safety of our patrons and staff as our top priority.”