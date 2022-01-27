COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet NICK PERRY and SAM METZ, Associated Press Jan. 27, 2022 Updated: Jan. 27, 2022 9:54 p.m.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — When the coronavirus began spreading around the world, the remote Pacific archipelago of Kiribati closed its borders, ensuring the disease didn't reach its shores for nearly two full years.
Kiribati finally began reopening this month, allowing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to charter a plane to bring home 54 of the island nation's citizens. Many of those aboard were missionaries who had left Kiribati before the border closure to spread the faith abroad for what is commonly known as the Mormon church.
