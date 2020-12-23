COVID cases in Mississippi surpass 200,000 before Christmas

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The total number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi surpassed 200,000 Wednesday, two days before the Christmas holiday when health officials said they expect a spike due to social gatherings.
During a virtual briefing with the news media Tuesday, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi's state health officer, pleaded with residents to adhere to state guidelines around masks and social distancing on Christmas. The safest way to celebrate the holiday is to confine gatherings to nuclear family only, Dobbs said.