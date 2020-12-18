Pelosi receives COVID-19 vaccine as it rolls out in Congress MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press Dec. 18, 2020 Updated: Dec. 18, 2020 1:24 p.m.
1 of8 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sits and waits before being inoculated with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot by Dr. Brian Monahan, attending physician Congress of the United States in her office in Washington, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Anna Moneymaker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot by Dr. Brian Monahan, attending physician Congress of the United States in her office in Washington, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Anna Moneymaker/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot by Dr. Brian Monahan, attending physician Congress of the United States in Washington, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP) Ken Cedeno/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., removes his face mask as he arrives for a news conference with other Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Pool via AP) Tom Brenner/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., arrives for a news conference with other Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP) Caroline Brehman/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sits after receiving a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot in Washington, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Anna Moneymaker/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — The legislative branch of government is rapidly moving to receive the coronavirus vaccine, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi getting the shot on Friday and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying he will “in the coming days.”
The top Capitol doctor is urging all members of Congress to join them, informing lawmakers Thursday evening that they are all eligible for the shots under government continuity guidelines. Dr. Brian P. Monahan asked members of the House and Senate to make appointments with his office to be vaccinated.
Written By
MARY CLARE JALONICK