COVID-19, recreational marijuana top New Jersey's stories SHAWN MARSH, Associated Press Dec. 24, 2020 Updated: Dec. 24, 2020 8 a.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this March 24, 2020, file photo, staff at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site talk to people waiting in line in their cars at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - In this April 1, 2020, file photo, a nurse with Cooper administers a test for the new coronavirus at a drive-thru site in Cherry Hill, N.J. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP, File) Joe Lamberti/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 FILE - In this March 25, 2020, file photo, a resident from St. Joseph's Senior Home is loaded into a bus in Woodbridge, N.J. More than 90 residents of the nursing home in Woodbridge are being transferred to a facility in Whippany, NJ, after 24 tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman for CareOne, which operates the Whippany facility. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 FILE - In this April 10, 2020 file photo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks during his daily press briefing about the coronavirus, at the the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File) Chris Pedota/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, stuffed animals resting on the stools at Bischoff's, an ice cream parlor in Teaneck, N.J., serve as a gentle reminder that customers are not allowed to sit down. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo, ballot board workers process mail-in ballots at Bergen Community College in Paramus, N.J. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 FILE - In this July 20, 2020, file photo, news media is set up in front of the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick, N.J. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 FILE - In this July 20, 2020, file photo, New York State Police block off a road near the scene where the body of Roy Den Hollander was found near Livingston Manor, N.Y. (Jim Sabastian/Times Herald-Record via AP, File) Jim Sabastian/AP Show More Show Less
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — COVID-19 altered the daily routine in New Jersey in 2020 and sewed a thread through the state's other top stories.
Homes were transformed into offices and classrooms. Reality turned virtual. The muffled mumble of placing takeout orders while wearing masks became the norm and dining al fresco initially replaced the comfort of gathering with family and friends inside restaurants and bars.