COVID-19 outbreak at correctional facility sickens dozens

WINDHAM, Maine (AP) — An outbreak of coronavirus at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham has grown to more than 80 cases.

The positive cases included more than 70 inmates and at least nine staff members, the Portland Press Herald reported. State officials had not identified the source of the outbreak on Wednesday.

The outbreak is the second major incident of spread of the virus at a jail or correctional facility in Maine. The York County Jail in Alfred reported more than 80 cases of the virus during the summer.

Officials have said the Maine Correctional Center outbreak is contained to two units at the facility, and the affected inmates will now be housed in the same unit.

___

NEW CASES

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported one of the heaviest single-day tolls from the virus since the pandemic began.

An additional 151 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, the Maine CDC said. The state also reported two more deaths, bringing the total count to 150.

That brings the total reported coronavirus cases in Maine rose above 7,000.