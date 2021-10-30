COVID-19 memorial creators reflect as world nears 5M deaths PHILIP MARCELO, Associated Press Oct. 30, 2021 Updated: Oct. 30, 2021 4:19 a.m.
1 of18 FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, Artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg stands among thousands of white flags planted in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19, near Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington. Firstenberg's temporary art installation, called "In America, How Could This Happen," will include an estimated 240,000 flags when completed. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo, visitors sit among white flags that are part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's "In America: Remember," a temporary art installation to commemorate Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington. Firstenberg was struck by how strangers connected in their grief at the installation, which ended Oct. 3. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
3 of18 FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo, message marks a white flag that is part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's "In America: Remember," a temporary art installation to commemorate Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
4 of18 FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2021, file photo, with the Washington Monument in the background, people look at white flags that are part of artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's temporary art installation, "In America: Remember," in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington. The installation consisted of more than 630,000 flags. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less 5 of18
6 of18 High school freshman Madeleine Fugate works surrounded by several quilts that are part of the COVID Memorial Quilt to honor and remember those who died of COVID-19, at her home in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Fugate's memorial quilt started out in May 2020 as a seventh grade class project. Inspired by the AIDS Memorial Quilt, which her mother worked on in the 1980s, the then-13-year-old encouraged families in her native Los Angeles to send her fabric squares representing their lost loved ones that she'd stitch together. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
7 of18 High school freshman Madeleine Fugate holds a picture of late Tuskegee Airman Theodore "Ted" Lumpkin to be included in one of her quilts, part of the COVID Memorial Quilt to honor and remember those who died of COVID-19, at her home in Los Angeles. Fugate's memorial quilt started out in May 2020 as a seventh grade class project. Inspired by the AIDS Memorial Quilt, which her mother worked on in the 1980s, the then-13-year-old encouraged families in her native Los Angeles to send her fabric squares representing their lost loved ones that she'd stitch together. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 High school freshman Madeleine Fugate poses with several of her quilts, part of the COVID Memorial Quilt living memorial to honor and remember all those lost to COVID-19, at her home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Fugate's memorial quilt started out in May 2020 as a seventh grade class project. Inspired by the AIDS Memorial Quilt, which her mother worked on in the 1980s, the then-13-year-old encouraged families in her native Los Angeles to send her fabric squares representing their lost loved ones that she'd stitch together. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
9 of18 High school students pause in front of a few panels of Madeleine Fugate's COVID Memorial Quilt to honor those who died of COVID-19, displayed at the California Science Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Fugate's memorial quilt started out in May 2020 as a seventh grade class project. Inspired by the AIDS Memorial Quilt, which her mother worked on in the 1980s, the then-13-year-old encouraged families in her native Los Angeles to send her fabric squares representing their lost loved ones that she'd stitch together. Damian Dovarganes Show More Show Less 10 of18
11 of18 Rima Samman and her partner Travis Whitaker pose for a picture at Rami's Heart COVID-19 Memorial in Wall Township, N.J., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The memorial, which started out on a jersey shore beach made of shells and rocks, has found a permanent home at Allaire Community Farm. Started by Rima Samman and named after her brother Rami, who was killed by the coronavirus, it has grown to more than 4,000 victims' names, with dozens of new names added every week. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
12 of18 Rima Samman looks for certain names of people who died from coronavirus at Rami's Heart COVID-19 Memorial in Wall Township, N.J., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The memorial, which started out on a jersey shore beach made of shells and rocks, has found a permanent home at Allaire Community Farm. Started by Rima Samman and named after her brother Rami, who was killed by the coronavirus, it has grown to more than 4,000 victims' names, with dozens of new names added every week. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
13 of18 At the request of families, Rima Samman photographs particular names of people who died from coronavirus at the Rami's Heart COVID-19 Memorial in Wall Township, N.J., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The memorial, which started out on a jersey shore beach made of shells and rocks, has found a permanent home at Allaire Community Farm. Started by Samman and named after her brother Rami, who was died from coronavirus, it has grown to more than 4,000 victims' names, with dozens of new names added every week. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Italian sculptor Sergio Furnari poses for pictures in front of "The Hero Monument" heart sculpture that he made, a symbol of hope and love dedicated to health care workers around the world, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Manhattan's Grand Army Plaza in New York. Dieu-Nalio Chery/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Artist Antonio Ingenito cleans "The Hero Monument" sculpture made by Italian sculptor Sergio Furnari, who made the sculpture of a heart, a symbol of hope and love dedicated to health care workers around the world, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Manhattan's Grand Army Plaza in New York. Dieu-Nalio Chery/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 A man walks past "The Hero Monument" sculpture made by Italian sculptor Sergio Furnari, a symbol of hope and love dedicated to health care workers around the world, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Manhattan's Grand Army Plaza in New York. Dieu-Nalio Chery/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
As the world nears the milestone of 5 million COVID-19 deaths, memorials large and small, ephemeral and epic, have cropped up around the United States.
In New Jersey, one woman’s modest seaside memorial for her late brother has grown to honor thousands of lost souls. In Los Angeles, a teen’s middle school project commemorating her city’s fallen through a patchwork quilt now includes the names of hundreds more from around the world.