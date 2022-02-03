COVID-19 linked to risk of dangerous blood clots in stroke patients

Older stroke patients who had a history of COVID-19 were more likely to develop dangerous blood clots in the veins than those who did not have the coronavirus-driven disease, a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.
Blood clots that form in veins, a condition called venous thromboembolism or VTE, are a common complication after stroke. Clots can form in a leg or elsewhere, then may break free and block blood supply to the lungs, causing often fatal pulmonary embolism.