COVID-19 infections, deaths both comparatively low in state

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania officials reported comparatively low figures for new COVID-19 infections and deaths on Monday, a sign the pandemic's impact may be on the wane.

The Health Department said there were 12 additional deaths, bringing the total number this year to 5,567, of which 3,557 have occurred among nursing homes or personal care facilities.

The agency said 356 new cases were reported, a figure that may reflect that reports from weekends have generally brought lower numbers. So far more than 72,000 Pennsylvanians have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the confirmed count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.