COVID-19 deaths up by 77 in Louisiana; ventilator use drops

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Louisiana reached 1,405 on Tuesday, an increase of 77 from the day before, according to figures released by the state health department.

The number of known cases of coronavirus infections, as officials continue to work to increase testing, reached 24,854, up from 24,523 a day earlier.

Some positive trends continued. The number hospitalized in the state remains under, 1,800 after having peaked at 2,134 earlier this month. And the number needing ventilators fell below 300 in Tuesday's figures. It had peaked at 571 in early April.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that usually clear up within weeks. For some, it can cause severe illness and be life-threatening.

___

