COVID-19 claims 125 more lives in Illinois, officials say

CHICAGO (AP) — State health officials reported on Tuesday that another 125 people in Illinois have died from COVID-19.

In a news release, the Illinois Department of Public Health said the latest deaths — a total that was nearly three higher than the 47 deaths announced Monday — brings the death toll to 11,677 since the pandemic began earlier this year.

The health department also reported another 9,469 confirmed and probable cases. Though the total was more than 1,100 higher than the total announced Monday, Tuesday also marked just the second time in the last six days that the number of cases was below the 10,000 mark. Overall, Illinois has reported 674,089 cases of COVID-19.

The latest figures come as Gov. J.B. Pritzker and public health officials in Illinois and around the country are urging to forego their traditional Thanksgiving plans and celebrate the holiday only celebrate the holiday with people already living in their homes to slow the spread of the disease.

The health department also reported that 6,134 people reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,203 were intensive care units and 668 people were on ventilators. Those totals are roughly the same as those reported on Monday.