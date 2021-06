MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Community College of Vermont will not be requiring most of its students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, but it will be encouraging students and staff to get vaccinated.

The announcement by the nonresidential college runs counter to the policies of many other Vermont colleges and universities.

The Burlington Free Press reports the school sent a letter to students earlier this week, saying it would encourage students and staff to be vaccinated and it will follow state guidelines.

“As a non-residential college, CCV does not require proof of vaccinations except in certain state-mandated programs,” said the June 14 letter.

Community College of Vermont has 12 centers across the state.

“CCV will continue to follow Vermont guidelines, including encouraging all CCV community members to get vaccinated, if able," the letter says. "Vaccination continues to be the most effective way to protect ourselves and each other against the virus.”

The letter says faculty will be able to ask a colleague or student if they are vaccinated, but they may not ask to see proof of vaccination or “demand to know why they are not vaccinated."

___

WORLD CUP

The FIS Ski World Cup will be returning to the Killington Ski Resort this November.

Over the years the event has drawn tens of thousands of people to Killington on Thanksgiving weekend. It was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort, and Pico Mountain, said in a news release that in addition to skiing, there will be a full weekend of activities, including live music.

Joshua Eckler, owner of Trailside Inn, tells the Rutland Herald he thinks this will be a big year for the World Cup, given the past 14 months of travel restrictions.

“We try to encourage a lot of guests to come for it even if they’re not ski racing fans because it’s more of an experience,” Eckler said. “You don’t have to be a die-hard racing fan to enjoy the event, just because of the music and the atmosphere and the excitement, everybody is screaming for everybody.”