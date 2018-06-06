CA-StHou-Contested
Updated 12:45 pm, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
418 of 418 precincts - 100 percent
x-Brian Dahle, GOP (i) 42,981 - 65 percent
x-Caleen Sisk, Dem 15,117 - 23 percent
Peter Van Peborgh, Dem 6,156 - 9 percent
Jenny O'Connell-Nowain, NPP 2,008 - 3 percent
2 to be nominated.
190 of 190 precincts - 100 percent
x-Ken Cooley, Dem (i) 22,255 - 54 percent
x-Melinda Avey, GOP 17,017 - 41 percent
Janice Bonser, Lib 1,252 - 3 percent
Lawrence Murray, NPP 879 - 2 percent
2 to be nominated.
196 of 196 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jim Cooper, Dem (i) 20,700 - 68 percent
Harry He, Dem 5,038 - 16 percent
Mario Garcia, Dem 4,878 - 16 percent
2 to be nominated.
234 of 238 precincts - 98 percent
x-Jim Frazier, Dem (i) 26,408 - 48 percent
x-Lisa Romero, GOP 21,345 - 39 percent
Diane Stewart, Dem 7,448 - 13 percent
2 to be nominated.
324 of 324 precincts - 100 percent
x-Susan Eggman, Dem (i) 16,028 - 52 percent
Antonio Garcia, GOP 9,616 - 31 percent
Carlos Villapudua, Dem 5,226 - 17 percent
2 to be nominated.
341 of 341 precincts - 100 percent
x-Buffy Wicks, Dem 18,049 - 31 percent
Dan Kalb, Dem 8,650 - 15 percent
Jovanka Beckles, Dem 8,468 - 15 percent
Judy Appel, Dem 6,768 - 12 percent
Rochelle Pardue-Okimoto, Dem 4,926 - 8 percent
Pranav Jandhyala, GOP 3,889 - 7 percent
Andy Katz, Dem 3,186 - 5 percent
Ben Bartlett, Dem 1,974 - 3 percent
Cheryl Sudduth, Dem 804 - 1 percent
Raquella Thaman, Dem 525 - 1 percent
Owen Poindexter, Dem 470 - 1 percent
Sergey Piterman, Dem 398 - 1 percent
2 to be nominated.
303 of 303 precincts - 100 percent
x-Phil Ting, Dem (i) 50,919 - 79 percent
x-Keith Bogdon, GOP 10,723 - 17 percent
David Ernst, NPP 2,490 - 4 percent
2 to be nominated.
316 of 316 precincts - 100 percent
x-Kevin Mullin, Dem (i) 34,192 - 72 percent
x-Christina Laskowski, GOP 11,733 - 25 percent
Bridget Duffy, Grn 1,881 - 4 percent
2 to be nominated.
288 of 288 precincts - 100 percent
x-Marc Berman, Dem (i) 36,726 - 73 percent
x-Alex Glew, GOP 11,588 - 23 percent
Bob Goodwyn, Lib 1,875 - 4 percent
2 to be nominated.
236 of 251 precincts - 94 percent
x-Kansen Chu, Dem (i) 18,148 - 50 percent
Bob Brunton, GOP 9,083 - 25 percent
Carmen Montano, Dem 8,045 - 22 percent
Robert Imhoff, Lib 1,117 - 3 percent
2 to be nominated.
139 of 139 precincts - 100 percent
Devon Mathis, GOP (i) 10,659 - 30 percent
Jose Sigala, Dem 10,457 - 30 percent
Warren Gubler, GOP 10,143 - 29 percent
Jack Lavers, GOP 4,084 - 12 percent
2 to be nominated.
209 of 220 precincts - 95 percent
x-Robert Rivas, Dem 14,518 - 44 percent
x-Neil Kitchens, GOP 10,242 - 31 percent
Peter Leroe-Munoz, Dem 3,398 - 10 percent
Trina Coffman-Gomez, Dem 2,524 - 8 percent
Bill Lipe, Dem 2,010 - 6 percent
2 to be nominated.
673 of 673 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jay Obernolte, GOP (i) 29,233 - 66 percent
Socorro Cisneros, Dem 8,421 - 19 percent
Scott Markovich, Dem 6,721 - 15 percent
2 to be nominated.
372 of 372 precincts - 100 percent
x-Monique Limon, Dem (i) 42,295 - 83 percent
David Norrdin, Dem 5,111 - 10 percent
Sofia Collin, Dem 3,465 - 7 percent
2 to be nominated.
173 of 173 precincts - 100 percent
x-Luz Rivas, Dem 12,908 - 42 percent
x-Ricardo Benitez, GOP 7,860 - 26 percent
Patty Lopez, Dem 4,664 - 15 percent
Antonio Sanchez, Dem 3,125 - 10 percent
Patrea Patrick, Dem 1,217 - 4 percent
Bonnie Corwin, Dem 853 - 3 percent
2 to be nominated.
429 of 429 precincts - 100 percent
x-Henry Nickel, GOP 19,900 - 47 percent
x-James Ramos, Dem 17,188 - 40 percent
Libbern Cook, Dem 5,638 - 13 percent
2 to be nominated.
233 of 233 precincts - 100 percent
x-Chris Holden, Dem (i) 35,235 - 59 percent
x-Alan Reynolds, NPP 16,829 - 28 percent
Kenny Rotter, Dem 7,157 - 12 percent
2 to be nominated.
306 of 306 precincts - 100 percent
x-Deni Antionette Mazingo, Dem 21,108 - 36 percent
x-Chad Mayes, GOP (i) 19,541 - 33 percent
Gary Jeandron, GOP 9,318 - 16 percent
Andrew Kotyuk, GOP 7,276 - 12 percent
Carol Bouldin, Grn 1,929 - 3 percent
2 to be nominated.
269 of 269 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jacqui Irwin, Dem (i) 28,422 - 51 percent
x-Ronda Baldwin-Kennedy, GOP 25,252 - 45 percent
Robert Zelinsky, Dem 2,202 - 4 percent
2 to be nominated.
192 of 192 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jesse Gabriel, Dem 19,090 - 42 percent
x-Justin Clark, GOP 15,291 - 34 percent
Tricia Kasson, Dem 3,312 - 7 percent
Jeff Bornstein, Dem 2,793 - 6 percent
Ankur Patel, Dem 2,729 - 6 percent
Daniel Brin, Dem 1,622 - 4 percent
Ray Bishop, Dem 740 - 2 percent
2 to be nominated.
223 of 223 precincts - 100 percent
x-Freddie Rodriguez, Dem (i) 13,578 - 48 percent
x-Toni Holle, GOP 10,045 - 35 percent
Frank Guzman, Dem 3,969 - 14 percent
Ben Gibbins, Lib 737 - 3 percent
2 to be nominated.
132 of 132 precincts - 100 percent
x-Miguel Santiago, Dem (i) 15,513 - 70 percent
Kevin Jang, Dem 3,551 - 16 percent
Michael Lewis, Lib 1,737 - 8 percent
Rae Henry, Dem 1,431 - 6 percent
2 to be nominated.
248 of 248 precincts - 100 percent
x-Sydney Kamlager, Dem (i) 25,781 - 54 percent
Tepring Piquado, Dem 7,214 - 15 percent
Glen Ratcliff, GOP 6,191 - 13 percent
Steve Dunwoody, Dem 4,007 - 8 percent
Lamar Lyons, Dem 3,311 - 7 percent
Breon Hollie, Dem 809 - 2 percent
2 to be nominated.
241 of 241 precincts - 100 percent
x-Phillip Chen, GOP (i) 25,726 - 47 percent
x-Gregg Fritchle, Dem 12,279 - 22 percent
Melissa Fazli, Dem 8,639 - 16 percent
James Gerbus, GOP 6,151 - 11 percent
Scott Lebda, GOP 2,250 - 4 percent
2 to be nominated.
323 of 323 precincts - 100 percent
x-Eduardo Garcia, Dem (i) 18,482 - 59 percent
Jeff Gonzalez, GOP 8,127 - 26 percent
Jonathan Reiss, GOP 4,743 - 15 percent
2 to be nominated.
226 of 226 precincts - 100 percent
x-Ian Calderon, Dem (i) 18,921 - 46 percent
Jessica Martinez, GOP 9,662 - 24 percent
Oscar Llamas, GOP 6,503 - 16 percent
Justin Valero, Dem 4,740 - 12 percent
Blake Carter, Dem 992 - 2 percent
2 to be nominated.
213 of 213 precincts - 100 percent
x-Cristina Garcia, Dem (i) 9,854 - 29 percent
x-Mike Simpfenderfer, GOP 9,159 - 27 percent
Pedro Aceituno, Dem 4,501 - 13 percent
Karla Salazar, Dem 3,047 - 9 percent
Frine Medrano, Dem 2,812 - 8 percent
Ivan Altamirano, Dem 2,667 - 8 percent
John Drayer, Dem 1,160 - 3 percent
Miguel Alvarado, Dem 1,128 - 3 percent
2 to be nominated.
177 of 177 precincts - 100 percent
x-Anthony Rendon, Dem (i) 12,614 - 47 percent
Maria Estrada, Dem 7,590 - 28 percent
Adam Miller, GOP 6,736 - 25 percent
2 to be nominated.
231 of 231 precincts - 100 percent
x-Al Muratsuchi, Dem (i) 29,934 - 49 percent
x-Frank Scotto, GOP 27,566 - 45 percent
Caney Arnold, Dem 3,546 - 6 percent
2 to be nominated.
230 of 230 precincts - 100 percent
x-Patrick O'Donnell, Dem (i) 24,539 - 59 percent
Mimi Robson, Lib 7,253 - 17 percent
Elliot Gonzales, Dem 5,672 - 14 percent
Rachel Bruhnke, Grn 4,197 - 10 percent
2 to be nominated.
329 of 329 precincts - 100 percent
x-Randy Voepel, GOP (i) 26,262 - 45 percent
James Elia, Dem 18,465 - 31 percent
Larry Wilske, GOP 14,241 - 24 percent
2 to be nominated.
231 of 231 precincts - 100 percent
x-Josh Lowenthal, Dem 20,761 - 37 percent
x-Tyler Diep, GOP 16,683 - 30 percent
Greg Haskin, GOP 11,512 - 20 percent
Long Pham, GOP 4,491 - 8 percent
Richard Laird, GOP 2,945 - 5 percent
2 to be nominated.
255 of 255 precincts - 100 percent
x-William Brough, GOP (i) 33,318 - 47 percent
x-Scott Rhinehart, Dem 28,116 - 40 percent
Ed Sachs, GOP 9,718 - 14 percent
2 to be nominated.
280 of 280 precincts - 100 percent
x-Matthew Harper, GOP (i) 27,448 - 41 percent
x-Cottie Petrie-Norris, Dem 18,634 - 28 percent
Karina Onofre, Dem 8,117 - 12 percent
Katherine Daigle, GOP 7,606 - 11 percent
Ryan Ta, Dem 4,546 - 7 percent
2 to be nominated.
242 of 242 precincts - 100 percent
Elizabeth Warren, Dem 17,347 - 26 percent
Tasha Horvath, Dem 17,017 - 25 percent
Phil Graham, GOP 14,271 - 21 percent
Mo Muir, GOP 5,895 - 9 percent
Thomas Krouse, GOP 5,404 - 8 percent
Amanda Rigby, GOP 3,776 - 6 percent
Jerome Stocks, GOP 3,330 - 5 percent
Brian Wimmer, GOP 551 - 1 percent
2 to be nominated.
AP Elections 06-06-2018 09:45