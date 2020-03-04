https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/CA-Prop-13-School-Funding-Cnty-15103755.php
CA-Prop-13-School Funding -Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in
the voting on the Proposition 13 - Fund School Facilities.
|TP
|PR
|Yes
|No
|Alameda
|1,014
|494
|80,098
|55,032
|Alpine
|5
|5
|258
|192
|Amador
|30
|14
|2,569
|8,141
|Butte
|165
|165
|17,074
|33,455
|Calaveras
|29
|29
|3,320
|9,620
|Colusa
|18
|18
|681
|1,987
|ContraCost
|855
|855
|79,312
|89,174
|DelNorte
|18
|18
|1,921
|4,365
|ElDorado
|198
|197
|14,278
|36,138
|Fresno
|334
|334
|45,319
|66,857
|Glenn
|34
|34
|867
|3,212
|Humboldt
|141
|0
|7,951
|11,417
|Imperial
|218
|197
|5,392
|5,902
|Inyo
|21
|21
|1,467
|3,063
|Kern
|657
|489
|22,962
|48,840
|Kings
|64
|64
|2,959
|8,070
|Lake
|70
|31
|1,484
|3,437
|Lassen
|51
|51
|947
|4,165
|LosAngeles
|3,072
|829
|344,139
|335,699
|Madera
|72
|50
|6,256
|16,417
|Marin
|157
|111
|29,058
|22,782
|Mariposa
|25
|17
|1,436
|4,010
|Mendocino
|248
|15
|5,191
|6,366
|Merced
|269
|269
|9,490
|16,509
|Modoc
|21
|21
|499
|1,974
|Mono
|12
|12
|1,365
|2,168
|Monterey
|190
|190
|28,700
|29,732
|Napa
|170
|170
|9,777
|12,097
|Nevada
|46
|24
|9,130
|15,699
|Orange
|1,703
|1,703
|161,936
|288,128
|Placer
|301
|145
|19,283
|68,079
|Plumas
|29
|29
|1,971
|4,972
|Riverside
|817
|255
|84,008
|144,466
|Sacramento
|608
|590
|64,368
|84,247
|SanBenito
|32
|32
|3,073
|6,141
|SanBernard
|2,256
|923
|52,031
|103,141
|SanDiego
|1,862
|741
|173,322
|229,645
|SanFrancis
|609
|609
|98,511
|35,740
|SanJoaquin
|377
|199
|14,870
|28,192
|SanLuisObi
|142
|142
|24,419
|45,730
|SanMateo
|341
|341
|54,037
|50,576
|SantaBarba
|202
|107
|27,902
|34,816
|SantaClara
|478
|446
|107,530
|108,416
|SantaCruz
|199
|47
|17,693
|16,146
|Shasta
|97
|71
|8,568
|21,334
|Sierra
|23
|23
|372
|862
|Siskiyou
|54
|54
|3,675
|7,534
|Solano
|175
|138
|31,050
|43,633
|Sonoma
|526
|472
|39,396
|41,443
|Stanislaus
|165
|103
|14,469
|29,250
|Sutter
|48
|48
|3,702
|10,469
|Tehama
|46
|46
|2,278
|8,328
|Trinity
|25
|25
|885
|2,006
|Tulare
|134
|123
|12,951
|29,764
|Tuolumne
|73
|73
|4,576
|12,896
|Ventura
|648
|580
|48,277
|81,214
|Yolo
|138
|1
|11,315
|11,428
|Yuba
|34
|34
|2,324
|6,759
|Totals
|20,346
|12,824
|1,822,692
|2,411,875
AP Elections 03-04-2020 00:45
