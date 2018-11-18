https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/CA-InsCom-Cnty-13376883.php
CA-InsCom-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in
the race for Insurance Commissioner.
|TP
|PR
|Lara
|Poizner
|Alameda
|1,135
|1,135
|338,127
|180,024
|Alpine
|5
|5
|291
|264
|Amador
|30
|30
|4,785
|11,539
|Butte
|148
|148
|33,260
|46,972
|Calaveras
|29
|29
|5,726
|13,347
|Colusa
|18
|18
|1,891
|3,223
|ContraCost
|744
|744
|187,321
|173,192
|DelNorte
|18
|18
|2,908
|4,769
|ElDorado
|166
|166
|26,612
|52,108
|Fresno
|640
|640
|99,060
|109,964
|Glenn
|34
|34
|1,679
|3,844
|Humboldt
|144
|144
|19,367
|16,138
|Imperial
|216
|216
|19,051
|10,338
|Inyo
|23
|23
|2,522
|4,130
|Kern
|655
|655
|64,196
|111,162
|Kings
|115
|115
|10,687
|16,132
|Lake
|70
|70
|5,496
|7,190
|Lassen
|52
|52
|2,026
|6,155
|LosAngeles
|4,728
|4,728
|1,458,556
|934,147
|Madera
|69
|69
|13,603
|22,572
|Marin
|200
|200
|63,098
|45,790
|Mariposa
|25
|25
|2,103
|4,183
|Mendocino
|250
|250
|8,019
|6,611
|Merced
|269
|269
|25,484
|25,905
|Modoc
|21
|21
|754
|2,153
|Mono
|12
|12
|1,929
|2,343
|Monterey
|176
|176
|60,994
|43,810
|Napa
|170
|170
|21,066
|20,795
|Nevada
|68
|68
|14,939
|18,626
|Orange
|1,546
|1,546
|377,071
|526,606
|Placer
|358
|358
|39,417
|78,955
|Plumas
|29
|29
|2,536
|4,801
|Riverside
|1,072
|1,072
|187,459
|234,456
|Sacramento
|593
|593
|187,467
|203,989
|SanBenito
|51
|51
|9,541
|8,902
|SanBernard
|2,209
|2,209
|210,637
|246,491
|SanDiego
|2,136
|2,136
|433,356
|444,902
|SanFrancis
|604
|604
|217,870
|96,208
|SanJoaquin
|485
|485
|80,646
|87,401
|SanLuisObi
|156
|156
|47,359
|63,940
|SanMateo
|525
|525
|92,230
|78,053
|SantaBarba
|263
|263
|70,542
|64,325
|SantaClara
|1,098
|1,098
|292,067
|252,999
|SantaCruz
|266
|266
|51,025
|29,304
|Shasta
|119
|119
|16,930
|46,509
|Sierra
|23
|23
|491
|1,064
|Siskiyou
|64
|64
|5,740
|10,599
|Solano
|205
|205
|73,422
|64,259
|Sonoma
|551
|551
|69,954
|54,078
|Stanislaus
|348
|348
|57,977
|75,421
|Sutter
|50
|50
|8,635
|16,441
|Tehama
|46
|46
|5,409
|13,842
|Trinity
|25
|25
|1,957
|2,970
|Tulare
|274
|274
|32,445
|48,311
|Tuolumne
|73
|73
|6,870
|13,956
|Ventura
|742
|742
|110,789
|130,370
|Yolo
|138
|138
|28,543
|24,002
|Yuba
|33
|33
|5,645
|11,150
|Totals
|24,312
|24,312
|5,219,580
|4,831,730
AP Elections 11-17-2018 18:15
