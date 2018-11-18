CA-InsCom-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for Insurance Commissioner.

TP PR Lara Poizner Alameda 1,135 1,135 338,127 180,024 Alpine 5 5 291 264 Amador 30 30 4,785 11,539 Butte 148 148 33,260 46,972 Calaveras 29 29 5,726 13,347 Colusa 18 18 1,891 3,223 ContraCost 744 744 187,321 173,192 DelNorte 18 18 2,908 4,769 ElDorado 166 166 26,612 52,108 Fresno 640 640 99,060 109,964 Glenn 34 34 1,679 3,844 Humboldt 144 144 19,367 16,138 Imperial 216 216 19,051 10,338 Inyo 23 23 2,522 4,130 Kern 655 655 64,196 111,162 Kings 115 115 10,687 16,132 Lake 70 70 5,496 7,190 Lassen 52 52 2,026 6,155 LosAngeles 4,728 4,728 1,458,556 934,147 Madera 69 69 13,603 22,572 Marin 200 200 63,098 45,790 Mariposa 25 25 2,103 4,183 Mendocino 250 250 8,019 6,611 Merced 269 269 25,484 25,905 Modoc 21 21 754 2,153 Mono 12 12 1,929 2,343 Monterey 176 176 60,994 43,810 Napa 170 170 21,066 20,795 Nevada 68 68 14,939 18,626 Orange 1,546 1,546 377,071 526,606 Placer 358 358 39,417 78,955 Plumas 29 29 2,536 4,801 Riverside 1,072 1,072 187,459 234,456 Sacramento 593 593 187,467 203,989 SanBenito 51 51 9,541 8,902 SanBernard 2,209 2,209 210,637 246,491 SanDiego 2,136 2,136 433,356 444,902 SanFrancis 604 604 217,870 96,208 SanJoaquin 485 485 80,646 87,401 SanLuisObi 156 156 47,359 63,940 SanMateo 525 525 92,230 78,053 SantaBarba 263 263 70,542 64,325 SantaClara 1,098 1,098 292,067 252,999 SantaCruz 266 266 51,025 29,304 Shasta 119 119 16,930 46,509 Sierra 23 23 491 1,064 Siskiyou 64 64 5,740 10,599 Solano 205 205 73,422 64,259 Sonoma 551 551 69,954 54,078 Stanislaus 348 348 57,977 75,421 Sutter 50 50 8,635 16,441 Tehama 46 46 5,409 13,842 Trinity 25 25 1,957 2,970 Tulare 274 274 32,445 48,311 Tuolumne 73 73 6,870 13,956 Ventura 742 742 110,789 130,370 Yolo 138 138 28,543 24,002 Yuba 33 33 5,645 11,150 Totals 24,312 24,312 5,219,580 4,831,730

AP Elections 11-17-2018 18:15