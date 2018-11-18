By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for Insurance Commissioner.

TP PR Lara Poizner
Alameda 1,135 1,135 338,127 180,024
Alpine 5 5 291 264
Amador 30 30 4,785 11,539
Butte 148 148 33,260 46,972
Calaveras 29 29 5,726 13,347
Colusa 18 18 1,891 3,223
ContraCost 744 744 187,321 173,192
DelNorte 18 18 2,908 4,769
ElDorado 166 166 26,612 52,108
Fresno 640 640 99,060 109,964
Glenn 34 34 1,679 3,844
Humboldt 144 144 19,367 16,138
Imperial 216 216 19,051 10,338
Inyo 23 23 2,522 4,130
Kern 655 655 64,196 111,162
Kings 115 115 10,687 16,132
Lake 70 70 5,496 7,190
Lassen 52 52 2,026 6,155
LosAngeles 4,728 4,728 1,458,556 934,147
Madera 69 69 13,603 22,572
Marin 200 200 63,098 45,790
Mariposa 25 25 2,103 4,183
Mendocino 250 250 8,019 6,611
Merced 269 269 25,484 25,905
Modoc 21 21 754 2,153
Mono 12 12 1,929 2,343
Monterey 176 176 60,994 43,810
Napa 170 170 21,066 20,795
Nevada 68 68 14,939 18,626
Orange 1,546 1,546 377,071 526,606
Placer 358 358 39,417 78,955
Plumas 29 29 2,536 4,801
Riverside 1,072 1,072 187,459 234,456
Sacramento 593 593 187,467 203,989
SanBenito 51 51 9,541 8,902
SanBernard 2,209 2,209 210,637 246,491
SanDiego 2,136 2,136 433,356 444,902
SanFrancis 604 604 217,870 96,208
SanJoaquin 485 485 80,646 87,401
SanLuisObi 156 156 47,359 63,940
SanMateo 525 525 92,230 78,053
SantaBarba 263 263 70,542 64,325
SantaClara 1,098 1,098 292,067 252,999
SantaCruz 266 266 51,025 29,304
Shasta 119 119 16,930 46,509
Sierra 23 23 491 1,064
Siskiyou 64 64 5,740 10,599
Solano 205 205 73,422 64,259
Sonoma 551 551 69,954 54,078
Stanislaus 348 348 57,977 75,421
Sutter 50 50 8,635 16,441
Tehama 46 46 5,409 13,842
Trinity 25 25 1,957 2,970
Tulare 274 274 32,445 48,311
Tuolumne 73 73 6,870 13,956
Ventura 742 742 110,789 130,370
Yolo 138 138 28,543 24,002
Yuba 33 33 5,645 11,150
Totals 24,312 24,312 5,219,580 4,831,730

AP Elections 11-17-2018 18:15