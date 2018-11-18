CA-House-Contested
654 of 654 precincts - 100 percent
x-Julia Brownley, Dem (i) 127,621 - 61 percent
Antonio Sabato, GOP 81,920 - 39 percent
372 of 372 precincts - 100 percent
x-Judy Chu, Dem (i) 144,287 - 79 percent
Bryan Witt, Dem 37,608 - 21 percent
333 of 333 precincts - 100 percent
x-Adam Schiff, Dem (i) 174,769 - 78 percent
Johnny Nalbandian, GOP 49,325 - 22 percent
238 of 238 precincts - 100 percent
x-Tony Cardenas, Dem (i) 108,150 - 80 percent
Benny Bernal, GOP 26,735 - 20 percent
317 of 317 precincts - 100 percent
x-Brad Sherman, Dem (i) 170,399 - 73 percent
Mark Reed, GOP 63,033 - 27 percent
604 of 604 precincts - 100 percent
x-Pete Aguilar, Dem (i) 96,589 - 58 percent
Sean Flynn, GOP 70,536 - 42 percent
374 of 374 precincts - 100 percent
x-Grace Napolitano, Dem (i) 105,225 - 68 percent
Joshua Scott, GOP 49,343 - 32 percent
444 of 444 precincts - 100 percent
x-Ted Lieu, Dem (i) 197,655 - 70 percent
Kenneth Wright, GOP 85,789 - 30 percent
234 of 234 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jimmy Gomez, Dem (i) 94,992 - 73 percent
Kenneth Mejia, Grn 35,266 - 27 percent
342 of 342 precincts - 100 percent
x-Norma Torres, Dem (i) 90,054 - 69 percent
Christian Valiente, GOP 41,199 - 31 percent
397 of 397 precincts - 100 percent
x-Raul Ruiz, Dem (i) 87,090 - 58 percent
Kimberlin Pelzer, GOP 64,170 - 42 percent
365 of 365 precincts - 100 percent
x-Karen Bass, Dem (i) 185,926 - 89 percent
Ron Bassilian, GOP 23,011 - 11 percent
387 of 387 precincts - 100 percent
x-Linda Sanchez, Dem (i) 119,754 - 68 percent
Ryan Downing, GOP 56,384 - 32 percent
387 of 387 precincts - 100 percent
x-Gil Cisneros, Dem 113,075 - 51 percent
Young Kim, GOP 109,580 - 49 percent
261 of 261 precincts - 100 percent
x-Lucille Roybal-Allard, Dem (i) 78,312 - 77 percent
Rodolfo Barragan, Grn 22,804 - 23 percent
264 of 264 precincts - 100 percent
x-Mark Takano, Dem (i) 69,211 - 62 percent
Aja Smith, GOP 42,780 - 38 percent
380 of 380 precincts - 100 percent
x-Ken Calvert, GOP (i) 93,190 - 58 percent
Julia Peacock, Dem 67,337 - 42 percent
343 of 343 precincts - 100 percent
x-Maxine Waters, Dem (i) 130,911 - 77 percent
Omar Navarro, GOP 39,351 - 23 percent
335 of 335 precincts - 100 percent
x-Nanette Barragan, Dem (i) 84,177 - 69 percent
Aja Brown, Dem 37,097 - 31 percent
444 of 444 precincts - 100 percent
x-Katie Porter, Dem 143,144 - 51 percent
Mimi Walters, GOP (i) 135,120 - 49 percent
213 of 213 precincts - 100 percent
x-Lou Correa, Dem (i) 85,691 - 68 percent
Russell Lambert, GOP 40,777 - 32 percent
338 of 338 precincts - 100 percent
x-Alan Lowenthal, Dem (i) 124,436 - 64 percent
John Briscoe, GOP 69,942 - 36 percent
395 of 395 precincts - 100 percent
x-Harley Rouda, Dem 140,323 - 53 percent
Dana Rohrabacher, GOP (i) 123,401 - 47 percent
542 of 542 precincts - 100 percent
x-Mike Levin, Dem 139,450 - 56 percent
Diane Harkey, GOP 111,778 - 44 percent
521 of 521 precincts - 100 percent
x-Duncan D. Hunter, GOP (i) 113,590 - 53 percent
Ammar Campa-Najjar, Dem 102,688 - 47 percent
477 of 477 precincts - 100 percent
x-Juan Vargas, Dem (i) 83,059 - 70 percent
Juan Hidalgo, GOP 36,051 - 30 percent
457 of 457 precincts - 100 percent
x-Scott Peters, Dem (i) 159,482 - 63 percent
Omar Qudrat, GOP 92,083 - 37 percent
486 of 486 precincts - 100 percent
x-Susan Davis, Dem (i) 147,894 - 68 percent
Morgan Murtaugh, GOP 68,384 - 32 percent
AP Elections 11-17-2018 19:40