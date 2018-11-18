654 of 654 precincts - 100 percent

x-Julia Brownley, Dem (i) 127,621 - 61 percent

Antonio Sabato, GOP 81,920 - 39 percent

District 27 San Gabriel Foothills

372 of 372 precincts - 100 percent

x-Judy Chu, Dem (i) 144,287 - 79 percent

Bryan Witt, Dem 37,608 - 21 percent

District 28 Burbank, Glendale

333 of 333 precincts - 100 percent

x-Adam Schiff, Dem (i) 174,769 - 78 percent

Johnny Nalbandian, GOP 49,325 - 22 percent

District 29 No. Ctrl S. Fernando Vly

238 of 238 precincts - 100 percent

x-Tony Cardenas, Dem (i) 108,150 - 80 percent

Benny Bernal, GOP 26,735 - 20 percent

District 30 So. San Fernando Valley

317 of 317 precincts - 100 percent

x-Brad Sherman, Dem (i) 170,399 - 73 percent

Mark Reed, GOP 63,033 - 27 percent

District 31 Inland Empire

604 of 604 precincts - 100 percent

x-Pete Aguilar, Dem (i) 96,589 - 58 percent

Sean Flynn, GOP 70,536 - 42 percent

District 32 San Gabriel Valley

374 of 374 precincts - 100 percent

x-Grace Napolitano, Dem (i) 105,225 - 68 percent

Joshua Scott, GOP 49,343 - 32 percent

District 33 Coastal LA

444 of 444 precincts - 100 percent

x-Ted Lieu, Dem (i) 197,655 - 70 percent

Kenneth Wright, GOP 85,789 - 30 percent

District 34 Central LA

234 of 234 precincts - 100 percent

x-Jimmy Gomez, Dem (i) 94,992 - 73 percent

Kenneth Mejia, Grn 35,266 - 27 percent

District 35 Inland Empire

342 of 342 precincts - 100 percent

x-Norma Torres, Dem (i) 90,054 - 69 percent

Christian Valiente, GOP 41,199 - 31 percent

District 36 Eastern Riverside

397 of 397 precincts - 100 percent

x-Raul Ruiz, Dem (i) 87,090 - 58 percent

Kimberlin Pelzer, GOP 64,170 - 42 percent

District 37 West LA

365 of 365 precincts - 100 percent

x-Karen Bass, Dem (i) 185,926 - 89 percent

Ron Bassilian, GOP 23,011 - 11 percent

District 38 Eastern LA suburbs

387 of 387 precincts - 100 percent

x-Linda Sanchez, Dem (i) 119,754 - 68 percent

Ryan Downing, GOP 56,384 - 32 percent

District 39 Northern Orange Co.

387 of 387 precincts - 100 percent

x-Gil Cisneros, Dem 113,075 - 51 percent

Young Kim, GOP 109,580 - 49 percent

District 40 Central LA Co, East LA

261 of 261 precincts - 100 percent

x-Lucille Roybal-Allard, Dem (i) 78,312 - 77 percent

Rodolfo Barragan, Grn 22,804 - 23 percent

District 41 Inland Empire

264 of 264 precincts - 100 percent

x-Mark Takano, Dem (i) 69,211 - 62 percent

Aja Smith, GOP 42,780 - 38 percent

District 42 Inland Empire

380 of 380 precincts - 100 percent

x-Ken Calvert, GOP (i) 93,190 - 58 percent

Julia Peacock, Dem 67,337 - 42 percent

District 43 South LA, Inglewood

343 of 343 precincts - 100 percent

x-Maxine Waters, Dem (i) 130,911 - 77 percent

Omar Navarro, GOP 39,351 - 23 percent

District 44 South LA, Compton

335 of 335 precincts - 100 percent

x-Nanette Barragan, Dem (i) 84,177 - 69 percent

Aja Brown, Dem 37,097 - 31 percent

District 45 Inland Orange Co.

444 of 444 precincts - 100 percent

x-Katie Porter, Dem 143,144 - 51 percent

Mimi Walters, GOP (i) 135,120 - 49 percent

District 46 Central Orange, Anaheim

213 of 213 precincts - 100 percent

x-Lou Correa, Dem (i) 85,691 - 68 percent

Russell Lambert, GOP 40,777 - 32 percent

District 47 Long Beach, West Orange

338 of 338 precincts - 100 percent

x-Alan Lowenthal, Dem (i) 124,436 - 64 percent

John Briscoe, GOP 69,942 - 36 percent

District 48 Coastal Orange Co.

395 of 395 precincts - 100 percent

x-Harley Rouda, Dem 140,323 - 53 percent

Dana Rohrabacher, GOP (i) 123,401 - 47 percent

District 49 Northern San Diego

542 of 542 precincts - 100 percent

x-Mike Levin, Dem 139,450 - 56 percent

Diane Harkey, GOP 111,778 - 44 percent

District 50 Inland San Diego

521 of 521 precincts - 100 percent

x-Duncan D. Hunter, GOP (i) 113,590 - 53 percent

Ammar Campa-Najjar, Dem 102,688 - 47 percent

District 51 Mexican Border, Imperial

477 of 477 precincts - 100 percent

x-Juan Vargas, Dem (i) 83,059 - 70 percent

Juan Hidalgo, GOP 36,051 - 30 percent

District 52 Coastal San Diego

457 of 457 precincts - 100 percent

x-Scott Peters, Dem (i) 159,482 - 63 percent

Omar Qudrat, GOP 92,083 - 37 percent

District 53 Central San Diego

486 of 486 precincts - 100 percent

x-Susan Davis, Dem (i) 147,894 - 68 percent

Morgan Murtaugh, GOP 68,384 - 32 percent

AP Elections 11-17-2018 19:40