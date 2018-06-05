CA-House-Contested
Updated 1:42 pm, Tuesday, June 5, 2018
0 of 234 precincts - 0 percent
Jimmy Gomez, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Kenneth Mejia, Grn 0 - 0 percent
Angela McArdle, Lib 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 319 precincts - 0 percent
Joe Baca, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Norma Torres, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Christian Valiente, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 288 precincts - 0 percent
Raul Ruiz, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Dan Ball, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Robert Bentley, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Douglas Hassett, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Kimberlin Pelzer, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Stephan Wolkowicz, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 384 precincts - 0 percent
Gil Cisneros, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Sam Jammal, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Herbert Lee, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Suzi Leggett, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Andy Thorburn, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Mai Tran, Dem 0 - 0 percent
John Cullum, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Bob Huff, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Young Kim, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Phil Liberatore, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Shawn Nelson, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Andrew Sarega, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Steven Vargas, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Ted Alemayhu, AIP 0 - 0 percent
Sophia Alexander, AIP 0 - 0 percent
Steve Cox, NPP 0 - 0 percent
Karen Schatzle, NPP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 309 precincts - 0 percent
Julia Peacock, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Norman Quintero, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Ken Calvert, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Matt Woody, NPP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 339 precincts - 0 percent
Maxine Waters, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Frank DeMartini, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Edwin Duterte, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Omar Navarro, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Miguel Zuniga, Grn 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 314 precincts - 0 percent
Nanette Barragan, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Aja Brown, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Stacey Dash, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Jazmina Saavedra, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 395 precincts - 0 percent
Brian Forde, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Kia Hamadanchy, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Dave Min, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Katie Porter, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Mimi Walters, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
John Graham, NPP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 233 precincts - 0 percent
Lou Correa, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Russell Lambert, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Will Johnson, NPP 0 - 0 percent
Ed Rushman, NPP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 361 precincts - 0 percent
Alan Lowenthal, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
John Briscoe, GOP 0 - 0 percent
David Clifford, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 415 precincts - 0 percent
Hans Keirstead, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Michael Kotick, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Laura Oatman, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Rachel Payne, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Harley Rouda, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Deanie Schaarsmith, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Omar Siddiqui, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Tony Zarkades, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Scott Baugh, GOP 0 - 0 percent
John Gabbard, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Paul Martin, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Stelian Onufrei, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Dana Rohrabacher, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Shastina Sandman, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Brandon Reiser, Lib 0 - 0 percent
Kevin Kensinger, NPP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 405 precincts - 0 percent
Doug Applegate, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Sara Jacobs, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Paul Kerr, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Mike Levin, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Rocky Chavez, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Kristin Gaspar, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Diane Harkey, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Brian Maryott, GOP 0 - 0 percent
David Medway, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Craig Nordal, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Mike Schmitt, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Joshua Schoonover, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Danielle St. John, Grn 0 - 0 percent
Joshua Hancock, Lib 0 - 0 percent
Jordan Mills, PFP 0 - 0 percent
Robert Pendleton, NPP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 370 precincts - 0 percent
Josh Butner, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Ammar Campa-Najjar, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Patrick Malloy, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Duncan D. Hunter, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Shamus Sayed, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Bill Wells, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Richard Kahle, NPP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 431 precincts - 0 percent
Juan Vargas, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Louis Fuentes, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Juan Hidalgo, GOP 0 - 0 percent
John Renison, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Juan Mercado, NPP 0 - 0 percent
Kevin Mitchell, NPP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 402 precincts - 0 percent
Scott Peters, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Michael Allman, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Danny Casara, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Jeffrey Cullen, GOP 0 - 0 percent
John Horst, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Omar Qudrat, GOP 0 - 0 percent
James Veltmeyer, GOP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
0 of 434 precincts - 0 percent
Susan Davis, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Brett Goda, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Shawn Kane, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Matt Mendoza, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Morgan Murtaugh, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Bryan Kim, NPP 0 - 0 percent
2 to be nominated.
AP Elections 06-05-2018 10:40