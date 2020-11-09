By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for U.S. House District 4.

TP PR Kennedy McClntc
Alpine 5 5 470 257
Amador 30 30 8,211 13,774
Calaveras 29 24 8,908 13,352
ElDorado 202 202 50,537 62,194
Fresno 7 7 1,917 5,989
Madera 12 12 5,250 10,304
Mariposa 25 24 4,158 5,879
Nevada 10 10 4,448 1,312
Placer 87 87 77,096 81,485
Tuolumne 73 73 12,036 17,554
Totals 480 474 173,031 212,100

AP Elections 11-09-2020 14:05