CA-AtyGen-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for Attorney General.

TP PR Becerra Bailey Alameda 1,135 1,135 432,994 101,143 Alpine 5 5 375 205 Amador 30 30 6,448 10,827 Butte 148 148 41,489 43,650 Calaveras 29 29 7,750 12,533 Colusa 18 18 2,132 3,364 ContraCost 744 744 252,867 115,866 DelNorte 18 18 3,369 4,582 ElDorado 166 166 35,318 49,052 Fresno 640 640 110,689 109,887 Glenn 34 34 1,936 4,010 Humboldt 144 144 23,846 13,643 Imperial 216 216 19,799 10,385 Inyo 23 23 3,286 3,857 Kern 655 655 74,410 108,211 Kings 115 115 11,714 16,660 Lake 70 70 6,952 6,226 Lassen 52 52 2,092 6,786 LosAngeles 4,728 4,728 1,848,359 678,547 Madera 69 69 15,559 22,403 Marin 200 200 91,348 23,309 Mariposa 25 25 2,597 4,087 Mendocino 250 250 10,033 5,322 Merced 269 269 28,540 25,194 Modoc 21 21 832 2,405 Mono 12 12 2,594 1,960 Monterey 176 176 72,278 35,567 Napa 170 170 28,242 15,163 Nevada 68 68 19,156 16,123 Orange 1,546 1,546 482,766 467,358 Placer 358 358 53,552 72,938 Plumas 29 29 3,132 4,992 Riverside 1,072 1,072 219,076 223,501 Sacramento 593 593 245,742 163,499 SanBenito 51 51 11,256 7,828 SanBernard 2,209 2,209 248,896 223,554 SanDiego 2,136 2,136 532,635 395,814 SanFrancis 604 604 283,607 44,322 SanJoaquin 485 485 93,456 81,382 SanLuisObi 156 156 62,402 55,270 SanMateo 525 525 130,531 45,210 SantaBarba 263 263 86,938 54,038 SantaClara 1,098 1,098 406,368 158,672 SantaCruz 266 266 64,807 19,077 Shasta 119 119 20,864 46,172 Sierra 23 23 633 1,010 Siskiyou 64 64 7,184 10,146 Solano 205 205 89,648 52,597 Sonoma 551 551 92,822 35,922 Stanislaus 348 348 70,174 69,335 Sutter 50 50 10,192 16,244 Tehama 46 46 6,232 14,346 Trinity 25 25 2,367 2,882 Tulare 274 274 36,399 48,640 Tuolumne 73 73 8,907 13,322 Ventura 742 742 140,768 110,894 Yolo 138 138 37,797 17,250 Yuba 33 33 6,634 11,119 Totals 24,312 24,312 6,612,789 3,918,301

AP Elections 11-17-2018 18:15