By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in

the race for Attorney General.

TP PR Becerra Bailey
Alameda 1,135 1,135 432,994 101,143
Alpine 5 5 375 205
Amador 30 30 6,448 10,827
Butte 148 148 41,489 43,650
Calaveras 29 29 7,750 12,533
Colusa 18 18 2,132 3,364
ContraCost 744 744 252,867 115,866
DelNorte 18 18 3,369 4,582
ElDorado 166 166 35,318 49,052
Fresno 640 640 110,689 109,887
Glenn 34 34 1,936 4,010
Humboldt 144 144 23,846 13,643
Imperial 216 216 19,799 10,385
Inyo 23 23 3,286 3,857
Kern 655 655 74,410 108,211
Kings 115 115 11,714 16,660
Lake 70 70 6,952 6,226
Lassen 52 52 2,092 6,786
LosAngeles 4,728 4,728 1,848,359 678,547
Madera 69 69 15,559 22,403
Marin 200 200 91,348 23,309
Mariposa 25 25 2,597 4,087
Mendocino 250 250 10,033 5,322
Merced 269 269 28,540 25,194
Modoc 21 21 832 2,405
Mono 12 12 2,594 1,960
Monterey 176 176 72,278 35,567
Napa 170 170 28,242 15,163
Nevada 68 68 19,156 16,123
Orange 1,546 1,546 482,766 467,358
Placer 358 358 53,552 72,938
Plumas 29 29 3,132 4,992
Riverside 1,072 1,072 219,076 223,501
Sacramento 593 593 245,742 163,499
SanBenito 51 51 11,256 7,828
SanBernard 2,209 2,209 248,896 223,554
SanDiego 2,136 2,136 532,635 395,814
SanFrancis 604 604 283,607 44,322
SanJoaquin 485 485 93,456 81,382
SanLuisObi 156 156 62,402 55,270
SanMateo 525 525 130,531 45,210
SantaBarba 263 263 86,938 54,038
SantaClara 1,098 1,098 406,368 158,672
SantaCruz 266 266 64,807 19,077
Shasta 119 119 20,864 46,172
Sierra 23 23 633 1,010
Siskiyou 64 64 7,184 10,146
Solano 205 205 89,648 52,597
Sonoma 551 551 92,822 35,922
Stanislaus 348 348 70,174 69,335
Sutter 50 50 10,192 16,244
Tehama 46 46 6,232 14,346
Trinity 25 25 2,367 2,882
Tulare 274 274 36,399 48,640
Tuolumne 73 73 8,907 13,322
Ventura 742 742 140,768 110,894
Yolo 138 138 37,797 17,250
Yuba 33 33 6,634 11,119
Totals 24,312 24,312 6,612,789 3,918,301

AP Elections 11-17-2018 18:15