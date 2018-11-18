https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/CA-AtyGen-Cnty-13376882.php
CA-AtyGen-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from California by county in
the race for Attorney General.
|TP
|PR
|Becerra
|Bailey
|Alameda
|1,135
|1,135
|432,994
|101,143
|Alpine
|5
|5
|375
|205
|Amador
|30
|30
|6,448
|10,827
|Butte
|148
|148
|41,489
|43,650
|Calaveras
|29
|29
|7,750
|12,533
|Colusa
|18
|18
|2,132
|3,364
|ContraCost
|744
|744
|252,867
|115,866
|DelNorte
|18
|18
|3,369
|4,582
|ElDorado
|166
|166
|35,318
|49,052
|Fresno
|640
|640
|110,689
|109,887
|Glenn
|34
|34
|1,936
|4,010
|Humboldt
|144
|144
|23,846
|13,643
|Imperial
|216
|216
|19,799
|10,385
|Inyo
|23
|23
|3,286
|3,857
|Kern
|655
|655
|74,410
|108,211
|Kings
|115
|115
|11,714
|16,660
|Lake
|70
|70
|6,952
|6,226
|Lassen
|52
|52
|2,092
|6,786
|LosAngeles
|4,728
|4,728
|1,848,359
|678,547
|Madera
|69
|69
|15,559
|22,403
|Marin
|200
|200
|91,348
|23,309
|Mariposa
|25
|25
|2,597
|4,087
|Mendocino
|250
|250
|10,033
|5,322
|Merced
|269
|269
|28,540
|25,194
|Modoc
|21
|21
|832
|2,405
|Mono
|12
|12
|2,594
|1,960
|Monterey
|176
|176
|72,278
|35,567
|Napa
|170
|170
|28,242
|15,163
|Nevada
|68
|68
|19,156
|16,123
|Orange
|1,546
|1,546
|482,766
|467,358
|Placer
|358
|358
|53,552
|72,938
|Plumas
|29
|29
|3,132
|4,992
|Riverside
|1,072
|1,072
|219,076
|223,501
|Sacramento
|593
|593
|245,742
|163,499
|SanBenito
|51
|51
|11,256
|7,828
|SanBernard
|2,209
|2,209
|248,896
|223,554
|SanDiego
|2,136
|2,136
|532,635
|395,814
|SanFrancis
|604
|604
|283,607
|44,322
|SanJoaquin
|485
|485
|93,456
|81,382
|SanLuisObi
|156
|156
|62,402
|55,270
|SanMateo
|525
|525
|130,531
|45,210
|SantaBarba
|263
|263
|86,938
|54,038
|SantaClara
|1,098
|1,098
|406,368
|158,672
|SantaCruz
|266
|266
|64,807
|19,077
|Shasta
|119
|119
|20,864
|46,172
|Sierra
|23
|23
|633
|1,010
|Siskiyou
|64
|64
|7,184
|10,146
|Solano
|205
|205
|89,648
|52,597
|Sonoma
|551
|551
|92,822
|35,922
|Stanislaus
|348
|348
|70,174
|69,335
|Sutter
|50
|50
|10,192
|16,244
|Tehama
|46
|46
|6,232
|14,346
|Trinity
|25
|25
|2,367
|2,882
|Tulare
|274
|274
|36,399
|48,640
|Tuolumne
|73
|73
|8,907
|13,322
|Ventura
|742
|742
|140,768
|110,894
|Yolo
|138
|138
|37,797
|17,250
|Yuba
|33
|33
|6,634
|11,119
|Totals
|24,312
|24,312
|6,612,789
|3,918,301
AP Elections 11-17-2018 18:15
