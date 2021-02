LANCASTER, Mass. (AP) — The prospective buyer of a former college campus in Massachusetts plans to open a new college on the site, according to a representative for the property.

Robert Cronin of Colliers International, the current listing agent for the former 135-acre Atlantic Union College site in Lancaster, told The Telegram & Gazette he could not reveal the potential buyer’s identity or the exact plans for the property, but said they hope to close the sale by the fall.