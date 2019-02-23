Businesses, nonprofits urged to seek disaster relief

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island and Massachusetts businesses and nonprofit agencies that lost natural gas service in January due to extreme cold temperatures are being urged to submit applications for federal disaster loans.

Wendall Davis, the U.S. Small Business Administration's regional administrator, says his agency is working with federal, state and local stakeholders in the declared disaster area to "ensure those affected can get back to where they were before the disaster struck."

A federal disaster declaration covers Newport, Bristol, Kent and Washington counties in Rhode Island and Bristol county in Massachusetts.

National Grid has said a dramatic pressure drop forced it to suspend service to thousands of customers.

Potential applicants can visit the SBA's business recovery center at the Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina for more information. Applications are also accepted online .