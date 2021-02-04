Businesses face hard decisions on whether, when to hire

NEW YORK (AP) — As the U.S. economy undergoes an uneven recovery from the virus pandemic, many small businesses owners face a tough decision on whether and when to take on employees.
The pandemic forced Meghan Gardner to let go of 16 staffers at Guardian Adventures, which ran educational summer camps, part of an industry decimated by the virus outbreak. While Gardner got a Paycheck Protection Program loan and ran online camps during the summer, by October she couldn’t afford to pay her employees.