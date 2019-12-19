Business I-40 exit numbers to change after Christmas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Rainy weather has delayed plans to change the exit numbers on the Business Interstate 40 Improvements Project, officials said.

The N.C. Department of Transportation had scheduled to begin making the changes on Tuesday and continue through Friday, but an update from the department said the weather forced the delay.

When weather permits, workers will close one lane in either direction of the highway so they can safely change the exit numbers to show those for U.S. 421. The name of the corridor will also change from Business Interstate 40 to Salem Parkway.

Drivers will not see double exit number signs, N.C. Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Larry Shaver said. Because the work won't take place in one night, drivers will likely see new U.S. 421 exit signs directly followed by the Business 40 exit signs being replaced. NCDOT wants to alert drivers that the change is a work in progress and to expect sudden exit sign changes, he also said.