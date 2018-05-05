Business Briefs / Westport Dental adds associate, Tempur-pedic announces opening of Westport store

Westport Dental

adds associate

WESTPORT — Westport Dental Associates has been in town since 1963. In 2016, they moved to their new home on 329 Riverside Drive. The new office was featured on the cover of a Sidekick magazine, which highlighted the mix of century old reclaimed barn wood with sleek cutting-edge technology create an inspired patient centric environment.

Westport Dental Associates is pleased to announce the addition of our new associate, Kimberly Anne Farrell, DMD, MDSc, FACP (Fellow of the American College of Prosthodontists, a Board Certified Prosthodontist).

Dr. Farrell earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine from the University of Pennsylvania, served as a resident at New York Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, and received and her Prosthodontics Implant/Surgical Certificate and Master of Dental Sciences from the University of Connecticut. More recently, Dr. Farrell has been an Assistant Clinical Professor and part of the Surgical Faculty at the University of Connecticut, lecturing and overseeing clinical procedures as well as a member of the Surgical Faculty for Prosthodontic Residents.

Dr. Farrell’s extensive experience in all aspects of treatment planning, implant placement, sinus lifts, pre-prosthetic surgeries, and bone augmentation procedures makes her a perfect addition to our team at Westport Dental Associates. Her expertise will allow us to provide our patients with the surgical placement of dental implants to complex restorative treatment plans.

Dr. Farrell has been active in leading various research studies and publications. In her free time, Dr. Farrell is a licensed personal trainer and aerobics instructor and enjoys spending time with her husband Mike, and their German short haired pointer, Nelli.

Tempur-pedic announces opening of Westport store

WESTPORT — Tempur-pedic Flagship has announced the opening of its flagship store located at 188 Post Road West, Westport.

Tempur-pedic is the Winner of the most recent JD Power And Associates award.

“Our goal is providing every customer with an informative presentation about our fantastic Tempur-pedic products, answer their questions and help them make the best, most informed decision about their sleep system. We are also proud to say that our recent JD Power Survey has found that our customers have the highest satisfaction rate (95 percent) in the industry,” said Store Manager Moe Elbakry.

Free comic day

Six stores in southwestern Connecticut are signed up for Free Comic Book Day, sponsored annually the first Saturday in May by Diamond Comic Distributors and allowing enthusiasts to go home with a free comic book from among 50 titles.

Local participants this year include Alternate Universe in Milford; Cave Comics in Newtown; the Comic Mint in Stamford; Gamer’s Gambit in Danbury; Heroes Comics & Cards in Norwalk; and Heroes 4 Sale in Southbury.

This year’s titles include comics featuring The Avengers, Doctor Who, Pokemon, Disney and Star Wars to name a few. For a full catalog of available titles, participating stores and other information, visit Freecomicbookday.com.

Gamer’s Gambit is among the stores offering other events in connection with Free Comic Book Day, in its case a costume contest for kids and adults.

Pitney Bowes records revenues increase, profits

STAMFORD — Technology firm Pitney Bowes saw its quarterly revenues grow and notched a profit as it benefited from a recent acquisition, according to its latest earnings report released Wednesday.

First-quarter revenues for the Stamford-based company hit about $983 million, an 18 percent increase from the same period in 2017. Its profits reached about $54 million, compared with a profit of $65 million a year ago.

The growing returns showed the impact of Pitney’s $475 million acquisition last October of Austin, Texas-based Newgistics, which specializes in parcel logistics.

“The headline for the quarter is our company continues to move to growth, and our strategy is delivering results,” Pitney CEO and President Marc Lautenbach said in an earnings call Wednesday.

Despite the growth, Pitney shares closed at Wednesday at about $9, down 10 percent from their Tuesday closing total.

Among other indicators, commerce solutions’ revenues jumped 73 percent from a year ago, to $381 million, powered by the addition of Newgistics.

Small- and medium-sized business solutions’ revenues dropped 8 percent to about $423 million, as returns from both North American and international mailing declined.

Software solutions’ revenues grew 4 percent, to about $82 million. The returns would have declined without the implementation of a new revenue-reporting standard.

“Our SMB business got off to a slow start, performing below expectations… our software business had no large deals in the quarter,” Lautenbach said. “That said, both businesses are off to solid starts, and we expect these businesses to improve in the second quarter.”

Pitney announced Monday it had agreed to sell its Document Messaging Technologies production-mail business and supporting software for $361 million to investment firm Platinum Equity. Production mail saw quarterly revenues rise 9 percent, to $97 million.