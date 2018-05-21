Bus, pickup truck crash sends 11 children to hospital

NEWPORT, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a crash involving a Pennsylvania school bus and a pickup truck sent 11 children to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

State police in Perry County say the crash happened at about 7:20 a.m. Monday in Centre Township.

Police say the bus from the West Perry School District was carrying 38 students. Those injured were taken to UPMC Pinnacle West Shore. The drivers of the vehicles were uninjured.

Police say the crash is under investigation.