Burlington businesses manage in fire aftermath

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Burlington business owners say they've seen lighter traffic but plenty of support in the wake of a downtown shopping district fire.

Doreen Roy owns two businesses in the city. Roy tells The Hawk Eye she's cautiously optimistic after a blaze destroyed two historic buildings downtown at the Tama Complex earlier this month. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Roy says it's unclear how long it'll take for fencing to secure the Tama building after the fire. She says there's currently fewer shoppers downtown, but she's had locals check in on her businesses.

Chris Murphy owns Burlington by the Book. He closed his downtown shop for two days after the fire. He says the damage could've been worse and spread. Murphy says he's also been visited by well-wishers.

