OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 23-year-old Marine from Omaha who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in the suicide bombing attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan will be buried Friday.

Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page was killed late last month in what the U.S. said was was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. The attack was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group.