Burgum vows to curb spending despite additional oil revenue

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Record North Dakota oil production has given fresh optimism in the state that has had to balance its budgets the past few years through cuts, layoffs and massive raids on state savings.

But GOP Gov. Doug Burgum vows to continue to curb spending despite the additional oil revenue. He says the unexpected revenue gives an impression that the state treasury is in better shape than it is. He says hundreds of millions of dollars drained from state savings over the past few years needs to be replenished.

Oil production in North Dakota is at a record 1.2 million barrels daily. The increased production is swelling the state treasury, with oil and gas tax revenue already exceeding expectations by more than $515 million in the current two-year budget cycle.