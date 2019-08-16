Burgum picks Panos as North Dakota's transportation director

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed a former Wyoming transportation commissioner to lead North Dakota's transportation department.

Burgum says William Panos will start the job in North Dakota on Oct. 21. He replaces Tom Sorel, a former Minnesota transportation commissioner who resigned after less than two years on the job in North Dakota.

Panos served as Wyoming transportation commissioner from 2008 to 2012. He has served as Lake County, Illinois' chief administrative officer only since July.

North Dakota's transportation department has nearly 1,000 employees, and a two-year budget of $1.4 billion.

Panos will be paid $172,400 annually.