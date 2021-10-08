Skip to main content
Bump in cases puts Westport back in COVID 'red' zone

Photo of Amanda Cuda
Amanda Cuda
Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn.

Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media

WESTPORT — The town is back in the “substantial transmission” or “red” category for COVID-19 cases, according to Westport officials.

“There has been an increase of COVID cases in Westport, putting the community into a higher category of COVID transmission,” said Westport Weston Health District director of health Mark Cooper in a news release. “High-risk individuals should take extra precautions, particularly those who are unvaccinated, by avoiding large gatherings. Getting fully vaccinated, wearing masks and social distancing continue to be strongly recommended for all.”

A town is considered in the red zone when there are 15 or more COVID cases per 100,000 per day. According to the health district website, as of Thursday, Westport had 17 cases per 100,000 per day. As of Monday, the district still had Westport firmly in the orange category, with 11.5 cases per 100,000 per day.

Due to the rise in cases, First Selectman Jim Marpe said he would continue to require masks in indoor public places in town for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. Indoor public spaces include retail establishments, restaurants, or other businesses, as well as galleries, museums, performance spaces, places of worship and government buildings.

Businesses may still require proof of vaccination to enter, but a mask will also be required.

“I am grateful that Westporters recognize the importance of wearing masks and getting vaccinated,” Marpe said in the release. “It is for our physical and mental health and safety that we remain vigilant.

Additional information is available at www.WWHD.org and www.westportct.gov/covid19.