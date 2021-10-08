Bump in cases puts Westport back in COVID 'red' zone

Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media

WESTPORT — The town is back in the “substantial transmission” or “red” category for COVID-19 cases, according to Westport officials.

“There has been an increase of COVID cases in Westport, putting the community into a higher category of COVID transmission,” said Westport Weston Health District director of health Mark Cooper in a news release. “High-risk individuals should take extra precautions, particularly those who are unvaccinated, by avoiding large gatherings. Getting fully vaccinated, wearing masks and social distancing continue to be strongly recommended for all.”