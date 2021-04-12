Bulgarian Muslims hold circumcision festival despite virus JORDAN SIMEONOV, Associated Press April 12, 2021 Updated: April 12, 2021 1:27 p.m.
Ismail Atipov holds his son as they take part in a mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 11, 2021.
RIBNOVO, Bulgaria (AP) — On the eve of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims from the southwestern corner of Bulgaria flocked to the sleepy mountain village of Ribnovo for a four-day festival of feasting, music and mass circumcisions.
This year’s event in Ribnovo, a mountain village 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of the capital, Sofia, was overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. Since most of the festivities, however, took place outdoors, the community decided to keep their tradition alive and maintain the circumcision ceremony, which is considered by Muslims a religious duty and essential part of a man’s identity.
