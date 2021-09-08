Bulgaria, EU's least vaccinated nation, faces deadly surge STEPHEN McGRATH, Associated Press Sep. 8, 2021 Updated: Sep. 8, 2021 2:59 a.m.
1 of8 A man drags an oxygen container outside the state hospital in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Despite one of the European Union's highest death rates from COVID-19, and as the country faces a rapid surge of infections due to the Delta variant, people in the Balkan nation are proving the most hesitant in the 27-country bloc to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Yordanka Minekova, the chief vaccination nurse holds a container of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the state hospital in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Despite one of the European Union's highest death rates from COVID-19, and as the country faces a rapid surge of infections due to the Delta variant, people in the Balkan nation are proving the most hesitant in the 27-country bloc to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 People walk in a corridor at the state hospital in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Despite one of the European Union's highest death rates from COVID-19, and as the country faces a rapid surge of infections due to the Delta variant, people in the Balkan nation are proving the most hesitant in the 27-country bloc to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 People walk in a corridor at the state hospital in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Only 20% of Bulgaria's population of 7 million have so far been fully vaccinated, making it the lowest vaccination uptake in the EU, where the average is 52%. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8 Children's drawings, the one on the left reading "Together We Will Defeat COVID-19" hang from a string at the state hospital in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Only 20% of Bulgaria's population of 7 million have so far been fully vaccinated, making it the lowest vaccination uptake in the EU, where the average is 52%. Andreea Alexandru/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Men sit on the corridors of the state hospital in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Despite one of the European Union's highest death rates from COVID-19, and as the country faces a rapid surge of infections due to the Delta variant, people in the Balkan nation are proving the most hesitant in the 27-country bloc to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
VELIKO TARNOVO, Bulgaria (AP) — Standing outside the rundown public hospital in Bulgaria's northern town of Veliko Tarnovo, the vaccination unit's chief nurse voices a sad reality about her fellow citizens: “They don’t believe in vaccines.”
Bulgaria has one of the highest coronavirus death rates in the 27-nation European Union and is facing a new, rapid surge of infections due to the more infectious delta variant. Despite that, people in this Balkan nation are the most hesitant in the bloc to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
