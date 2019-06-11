Buildings, tax cuts on tap for Wisconsin budget panel

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — How much to spend on state building projects over the next two years is one of the final big items pending before the Legislature's budget-writing committee.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers requested $2.5 billion for buildings across the state, including $1.1 billion for the University of Wisconsin System. University officials have been lobbying hard for the funding, saying their buildings are in serious need of upgrades.

But Republicans who control the Legislature are expected to pare down the spending request from Evers. The big question is which projects will be prioritized.

The budget panel is also considering an income tax cut , changes in regulations to large animal farms and extending the state's stewardship land preservation program.

It's planning to complete its work Thursday, sending the budget on to the Legislature.